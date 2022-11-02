CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

