CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 473 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 189.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,845,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $259.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $264.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.32.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,494. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

