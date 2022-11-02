The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.