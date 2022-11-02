AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 12.0 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

