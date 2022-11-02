CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 371 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trimble by 2,428.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

TRMB opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

