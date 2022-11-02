CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.3 %

EXEL opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Cowen increased their price target on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.