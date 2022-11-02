Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,904,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

