CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 476,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.