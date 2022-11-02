CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 620 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in State Street by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE STT opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.