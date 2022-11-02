Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHK opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $192.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

