CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SM opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

