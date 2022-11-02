Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 576.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 92.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

