DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 763 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 424.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 507.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 373.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.65.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.