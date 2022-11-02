Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

