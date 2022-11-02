AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,706 shares of company stock worth $759,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

