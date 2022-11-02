AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $298.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.70. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

