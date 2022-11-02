Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.