Assetmark Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

