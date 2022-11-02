CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $408,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 140.1% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nucor by 21.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nucor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,350 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

