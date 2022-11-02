The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

