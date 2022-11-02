AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 520 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Avantor by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 571,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 125,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Avantor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,800,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,409,000 after buying an additional 181,530 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,043,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Avantor by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Avantor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.