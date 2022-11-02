CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 263 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $992,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE COO opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $435.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

