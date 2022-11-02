ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) by 6,165.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,910 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ESS Tech were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESS Tech Stock Performance
Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $21.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
