Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 882 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,188,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $23,871,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.