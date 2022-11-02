PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

PHM opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.