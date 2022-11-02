Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,066,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

NYSE TFII opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

TFI International Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

