Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.40, but opened at $90.81. Emerson Electric shares last traded at $87.54, with a volume of 76,930 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

