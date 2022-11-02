Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.40, but opened at $90.81. Emerson Electric shares last traded at $87.54, with a volume of 76,930 shares.
The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.