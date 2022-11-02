Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

