Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 239.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.75.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

