BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of BrightSpire Capital worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 227,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,246,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $998.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

