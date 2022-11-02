Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Stock Up 1.5 %

Dover stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

