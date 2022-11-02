Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

