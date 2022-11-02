Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,740 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Elbit Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,816,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,279,000 after purchasing an additional 216,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,243,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $4,056,000.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $201.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.09 and a 200-day moving average of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $144.72 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

