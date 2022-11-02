Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

EPD stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

