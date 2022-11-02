Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 130 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 332.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 42,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $201.24 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.