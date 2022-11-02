Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NURE. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NURE opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.25.

