Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 454,366 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 58.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.