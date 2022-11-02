Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Shares of CE stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

