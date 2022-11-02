Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 265,401 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,401 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.73% of Bitfarms worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,551,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.86. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

