Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

