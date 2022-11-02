Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CGI by 10.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 828,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,274 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 276.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

