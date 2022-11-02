Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.21.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

