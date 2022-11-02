Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.68 Million Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.08.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

