Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,770 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.33% of Core Scientific worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CORZ. Cowen decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.28.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at 0.18 on Wednesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.17 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.01. The firm had revenue of 163.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

