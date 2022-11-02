Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after buying an additional 954,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

