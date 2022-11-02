Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

