Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,809 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

