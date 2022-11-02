Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

