Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,572 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.26% of Amarin worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 35,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

AMRN opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.83. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.88.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

