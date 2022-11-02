Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.21.

SYK stock opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

